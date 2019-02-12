Entertainment, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying About Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Romance Is A Must Read

Nigerian talented musician, Damini Ogulu, officially known and addressed as Burma Boy has set tongues wagging after a video of him and British rapper, Stefflon Don, emerged online with the duo seen all loved up and cuddling.

The now trending video has generated a mixed reaction from Nigerians while some are saying Burna boy snapped the video like an excited side chick others have been hauling him.

What they are saying:

https://twitter.com/skizyman/status/1095099161282863104

https://twitter.com/gowonharrison/status/1095279908954271744

 

