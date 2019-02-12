What Nigerians Are Saying About Burna Boy And Stefflon Don Romance Is A Must Read

Nigerian talented musician, Damini Ogulu, officially known and addressed as Burma Boy has set tongues wagging after a video of him and British rapper, Stefflon Don, emerged online with the duo seen all loved up and cuddling.
The now trending video has generated a mixed reaction from Nigerians while some are saying Burna boy snapped the video like an excited side chick others have been hauling him.
What they are saying:
https://twitter.com/skizyman/status/1095099161282863104
Burna Boy and Stefflon Don? His Jamaican accent is about to get stronger.
— Michy Wan-Zaha (@Nigerianscamsss) February 11, 2019
https://twitter.com/gowonharrison/status/1095279908954271744
Still cannot believe Burna Boy is pamming Stiff Lonsdales cheeks.
— Aichaaaaa (@AmeeRori) February 12, 2019