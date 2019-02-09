What Nigerians Are Saying About The Construction Of This Giant Broom At Abuja Is A Must Read

With less than 7 days to the 2019 presidential election scheduled for next week Saturday, Abuja residents woke up yesterday to behold the sight of a gigantic broom which symbolises the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) at the boundary gate that leads into the seat of power.

Nigerians have to this end taken to their twitter handle to drop a comment or two.

Their reactions:

If only the giant broom could sweep away the giant menace we have in this country. — Enobong (@Ardent_Enobong) February 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

They built their party broom of poverty with government money. Yet they are monitoring campaign spending.

This APC government is a menace. — Greatwoman (@snaz255) February 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Quote me. This is Satanic. It’s diabolic. It has to be condemned in its entirety. We pray that the Blood of the Lamb may sanctify our land, protect us in the coming days. Amen. @APCNigeria @renoomokri @OfficialPDPNig @Pontifex @realDonaldTrump @foxandfriends — Chidi🇳🇬 (@chidi2712) February 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

APC mounts ₦230m broom made of Iron rods at Abuja city gate 🙄

Yet they give you ₦10k trader money for your votes…emm sorry to minimize poverty..😂😂 What significance is this iron rod broom to our collective or personal economy? #VoteWisely — Itz_dat_ugly_boy (@C_N_JOHN) February 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js