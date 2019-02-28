What Nigerians Are Saying After Aliko Dangote gained $5.8bn in one day Is A Must Read

Nigerian business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has gained $5.8bn within 24 hours and his net worth has risen to $16.6bn on Tuesday consequently. The Dangote group owner has now risen to number 64th in the list of richest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, it was revealed that his wealth fell from $10.5bn at the end of last year to a low of $9.63bn on January 1, 2019. But it grew to $10.8bn on Monday, February 25.

With a net worth of $17 billion, Nigeria's Akilo Dangote tops a very short list of African billionaires https://t.co/fW7oRv0Rqc — Bloomberg Africa (@BBGAfrica) February 28, 2019

Nigerians have as a result of this taken to their Twitter handle to drop one or two comments.

Reactions:

Aliko Dangote has been rich for 10 years before Zuckerberg came on board. He then makes Dangote entire networth in less than three years. In this life, just chill, your time is coming, na person wey first buy car buy old model.👌👌 — Tobiloba (@iamkitan_) February 28, 2019

God of Aliko Dangote, I ain't asking for much; just 1% of Aliko Dangote's riches is all I ask. Tweeps, is that too much to ask?#ThursdayThoughts #ThursdayMotivation pic.twitter.com/HZ2hVjVjpT — #ElectionNotWar (@Centokoh) February 28, 2019

Aliko Dangote is the 64th richest man in the world? I just want to be 640th… Is that too much to ask?? 😥 — I-F-E™ (@IFEontheMIC) February 28, 2019