What Nigerians Are Saying After Aliko Dangote gained $5.8bn in one day Is A Must Read

Nigerian business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has gained $5.8bn within 24 hours and his net worth has risen to   $16.6bn on Tuesday consequently. The Dangote group owner has now risen to number 64th in the list of richest person in the world.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, it was revealed that his wealth fell from $10.5bn at the end of last year to a low of $9.63bn on January 1, 2019. But it grew to $10.8bn on Monday, February 25.

Nigerians have as a result of this taken to their Twitter handle to drop one or two comments.

Reactions:

 

