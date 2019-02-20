What Nigerians Are Saying After Atiku Accused APC of plotting To Rig The Forthcoming Presidential Poll Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

Peoples Democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have China-trained operatives who will slow down card readers in PDP strongholds during the much anticipated elections.

Atiku made this known during the PDP’s national executive council meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, 19th February.

In his own word:

“We have just discovered that the APC has hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers,” Atiku said.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east, and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.

Nigerians while taking to their Twitter handle have said Atiku is the crying ‘Wolf’

What they are saying:

This atiku na big fool — Jetson (@jetobanks27) February 19, 2019

Talk something else. Chinese people will never do something against their son, Peter Lieu Obi. Impossicant. — Azeez🌹 (@aaolaitan) February 19, 2019

It’s good @Atiku now knows the North East is a no-go area for him, save for that, all he said was an absolute balderdash — adebayo jamiu julius (@JayjamOfficial) February 19, 2019

Atiku is continue exposing him self, because of his plan had been fail. Insha Allahu your plan is continue failing until you lose the election on Saturday. — Saleh Muhammad Adamu (@Bin_Muhammad_60) February 19, 2019

