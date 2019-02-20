Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying After Atiku Accused APC of plotting To Rig The Forthcoming Presidential Poll Would Leave You Proud As A Nigerian

Peoples Democratic party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that the ruling  All Progressives Congress (APC) have China-trained operatives who will slow down card readers in PDP strongholds during the much anticipated elections.

Atiku made this known during the PDP’s national executive council meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, 19th February.

In his own word:

“We have just discovered that the APC has hired many of their operatives and have taken them to China to be trained, and they have been so trained, and they are back, and they are equipped with devices that are meant to slow or fasten our card readers,” Atiku said.

“So, if you are in the South-south, South-east, and North-central, you are likely to get your card readers to be slowed by those APC operatives.

Nigerians while taking to their Twitter handle have said Atiku is the crying ‘Wolf’

What they are saying:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

See How Nigerians Replied Simi After She Said Nigeria Is A f**king scary place to be

Nollywood Actor Says Toyin Abraham Doesn’t Need An Honest Man – See What He Thinks She Needs

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, Reveals What Should Be Done To Electoral Offenders Instead Of Buhari’s Call

What Nigerians Are Saying After Oshiomole Accused Atiku Of Plotting To Rig The Presidential Is A Must Read

#NigeriaDecides#: Buhari Has A Special Message For Nigerians(Video)

Ini Edo Serves ‘Hot Stew’ As She Stuns In A Rare Picture

“Dino torturing and at the same time lecturing lower version of lai muhammed, festus keyamo” – See What Nigerians Are Saying After The Two Lawyers Were Invited On Live Program By Channels

Nigeria Decides: Abacha’s son, declares total support for Buhari, his father’s ex ally

Atiku working hand in glove with people within INEC to rig – Oshiomhole

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *