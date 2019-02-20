Politics, Trending

What Nigerians Are Saying After Chief Of Army Staff Said He Is Bound To Obey ‘Only’ Buhari Is A Must Read

Following chief of staff’s, Tukur Buratai, declaration that the army is only bound to obey orders from only constituted authorities, in what has been perceived as a response to former vice president’s. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, call that the military should ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s hard stand on election offenders, Nigerians have reacted.

Tukur who made this declaration while briefing army commanders and principal staff today, February 19th, said ” it is strange that some persons seeking to rule the country could incite the military into violence.”

What they are saying:

 

You may also like

”FG Scammed Nigerians With Nigeria Air” – PDP Blast Buhari And APC After ‘Ibom Air’ Begins Operation

PDP Fires Heavy Warning At Chief Of Army Staff

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Akwa Ibom Make History In Nigeria Aviation Industry

I BELIEVE IN ATIKU- EUNICE ATUEJIDE

SEE REACTIONS OF NIGERIANS TO THE LAUNCH OF IBOM AIR

#NigeriaDecides: APC planning to use its members as electoral officers – PDP cries out

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari orders payment of February salaries to workers to enable them travel to vote

Nigerians are ready to move to the next level – APC boasts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *