What Nigerians Are Saying After Chief Of Army Staff Said He Is Bound To Obey ‘Only’ Buhari Is A Must Read

Following chief of staff’s, Tukur Buratai, declaration that the army is only bound to obey orders from only constituted authorities, in what has been perceived as a response to former vice president’s. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, call that the military should ignore President Muhammadu Buhari’s hard stand on election offenders, Nigerians have reacted.

Tukur who made this declaration while briefing army commanders and principal staff today, February 19th, said ” it is strange that some persons seeking to rule the country could incite the military into violence.”

What they are saying:

You will account for every unlawful killing Gen Buratai. PMB will not be there forever to protect you. After all, when you are dragged to the ICC you will answer for it alone. — Reuben Duniya (@Reuben58172698) February 20, 2019

Tukur Buratai should know that loyalty of officers and soldiers should be to the federal republic of Nigeria and its constitutions and not to any individual — Hamma (@HAHayatu) February 20, 2019