What Nigerians Are Saying After Dele Momodu Asked Atiku To Congratulate Buhari Is A Must Read

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to call made by Ovation Magazine publisher, Dele Momodu, to Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to throw in the trowel when INEC has not finished collating and releasing the election results.

His call came after the All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, opened over 2 million lead against Atiku with results from just 23 states.

Reactions;

@DeleMomodu much as your views r always respected, this is a wrong call. For the personality of Wazirin Adamawa @atiku that we know, calling to congratulate @MBuhari is the easiest. The facts of rigging and manipulation of #NigeriaDecides2019 are however too much to overlook… https://t.co/3JAiFUDqqg — #RiseUpNigeria #IamAtiku #Atiku2019 (@AtikuNational) February 26, 2019

@DeleMomodu Uncle Dele, if this result is anything to go by. Would you think otherwise of your earlier advice to WAZIRIN? I have bn battling with my mind to understand your reason for that. Respect Sir. — NKEMAKONAM L OFONG (@nkemofong) February 26, 2019