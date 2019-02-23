Politics, Trending

#NigeriaDecides#: What Nigerians Are Saying After Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Refused To Reveal Who He Voted For Is A Must Read

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has just exhibited his civic duty by voting for his preferred candidate in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly election in Bayelsa state.

Jonathan who was accompanied to the polling unit by his wife and former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, however, sparked reactions from Nigerians when he was asked who he voted for by Journalists and he said ”I wouldn’t say who I voted for because my answer could be interpreted as campaigning”

Reactions:

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

You may also like

#NigeriaDecides: Neither accreditation nor voting has commenced in the whole of Southern Kaduna – PDD raises alarm

What Senator Oluremi Tinubu Said After Casting Her Vote Today Would Inspire You As A Nigerian

#NigeriaDecides: Buhari not sure of Aisha’s loyalty, peeps to confirm who she voted him or Atiku

#NigeriaDecides: If you’re voting in Lagos, Kano, Kano or any other state, call police on these numbers in case of any complaints

#NigeriaDecides#: DJ Cuppy And Father, Femi Otedola, Go Voting Together, Display Voters Card(Photo)

#NigeriaDecides#:Nollywood Actress, Kate Henshaw, Caught With Former Head Of State, Yakubu Gowon, While Observing Elections(Picture)

#NigeriaDecides: See the best and most organised polling unit according to Nigerians

#Nigeria Decides: “I am a Democrat” – Atiku

Buhari caught peeping into Aisha’s ballot papers, INEC must sanction him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *