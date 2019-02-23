NigeriaDecides#: What Nigerians Are Saying After Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Refused To Reveal Who He Voted For Is A Must Read

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has just exhibited his civic duty by voting for his preferred candidate in the ongoing Presidential and National Assembly election in Bayelsa state.

Jonathan who was accompanied to the polling unit by his wife and former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, however, sparked reactions from Nigerians when he was asked who he voted for by Journalists and he said ”I wouldn’t say who I voted for because my answer could be interpreted as campaigning”

Reactions:

That’s not rocket science. He would love his madam to get back her unexplainable funds seized by the present administration. So, no point asking who he voted for. — Akinrimisi Temitope (@topeakinrimisi) February 23, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Good man @GEJonathan , always gracious in his comments — Betrand (@Randy1ng) February 23, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Exactly the question I asked too o — ADELEKE Adeoluwa (@Xieun) February 23, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js