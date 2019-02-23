What Nigerians Are Saying After It Was Reported That Trucks Loaded With Cash Was ”Allegedly” Sighted Entering Tinubu’s Home Is A Must Read

Nigerians have taken to social media to react following reports that truck loaded with cash was sighted entering the Bourdillon, Lagos, home of All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday.

Nigerians are already set to participate in the February 23rd presidential election scheduled for today.

Reactions:

CBN HAD OPEN A NEW BRANCH AT BOURDILLON ROAD, IKOYI AT THE HOUSE OF APC NATIONAL LEADER ALHAJI. ASIWAJU BOLA AHMED TINUBU. A VOTE FOR BUHARI IS A VOTE FOR AGAINST CORRUPTION IN NIGERIA AND A VOTE FOR MAN OF INTEGRITY. ABEG #LETSGETNIGERIAWORKINGAGAIN pic.twitter.com/TR7SliGqVm — Ahmad Wakili-Donwaks (@ahmadwakili) February 23, 2019

Bullion vans entering bourdillon,Bola Tinubu’s house unhindered but EFCC went to ransack Fayose’s house looking for Atiku’s money. Shame on APC. pic.twitter.com/TU8zxIfG8Z — Timmy (@timmy2808) February 23, 2019

RT: Demola Olarewaju@DemolaRewaju

Please, when did Tinubu’s house in Bourdillon become a Bank that Bullion Vans are entering in daylight? 😂😂😂 We are watching your leaders and some of them will end up in jail. Lagos was skipped in the CBN… pic.twitter.com/TW0iXPVb29 — Sir Chaji (@shehuchaji) February 23, 2019

