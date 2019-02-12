What Nigerians Are Saying After SDP Expelled Donald Duke From Their Party Leave You Thrilled As A Nigerian

With just four days to the much anticipated presidential electon, Social Democratic Party(SDP) has expelled its presidential candidate, Donald Duke, Professor Jerry Gana and its Acting National Chairman Supo Shonibare with immediate effect. This was made known by the party’s director of media and Publicity, Yemi Akinbode.

Recall that the third force party recently adopted President Mohammadu Buhari as its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election. Nigerians have as a result of this been on social media reacting with some saying the party was just a waste of time in the first place.

Reactions:

Lame party..these sort of party should be sanctioned for wasting Nigerians’ time & attention. — jaleel_Ok1 (@Mj_Okwori) February 12, 2019

Duke is good for the post of president but the timing is totally wrong and so is the platform.

Let him withdraw and restrategize — AworiYemiSam (@Sam_Omo_Awo) February 12, 2019

what a waste of a party…. — Voice of Reason (@Voiceof85529763) February 12, 2019

Very unserious party… just say you guys have collected envelope reason why you’ve endorsed Buhari. Stop the back and forth — Seereal (@cyrilike) February 12, 2019

