What Nigerians Are Saying After SDP Expelled Donald Duke From Their Party Leave You Thrilled As A Nigerian

With just four days to the much anticipated presidential electon, Social Democratic Party(SDP) has expelled its presidential candidate, Donald Duke, Professor Jerry Gana and its Acting National Chairman Supo Shonibare with immediate effect. This was made known by the party’s director of media and Publicity, Yemi Akinbode.

Recall that the third force party recently adopted President Mohammadu Buhari as its Presidential candidate in the forthcoming election. Nigerians have as  a result of this been on social media reacting with some saying the party was just a waste of time in the first place.

Reactions:

 

