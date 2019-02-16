What Nollywood Actress, Adesuwa Etomi, Said After INEC Postponed General Elections Is A Must Read

Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi Welington, simply known and addressed as Adesuwa Etomi has joined the bandwagon of people reacting to the now trending news that Independence National Electoral Commission(INEC) has postponed the forthcoming general elections.

Adesuwa whose husband, Banky W, is in the race for the house of Representatives(Eti Osa constituency) seat under Modern Democratic Party(MDP) added that she hopes that the postponement would ignite Nigerians more than ever to troupe out in mass to vote on the said date.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections which were earlier scheduled to hold on February 16 have been postponed to 23rd of February while that of Governorship and State House of Assembly expected to hold on March 2 postponed to March 9th.

She said: