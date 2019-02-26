What Reekado Banks said about being ‘tribalistic’ is a must read

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Solomon aka Reekado Banks has cautioned against the ‘tribalism’ that is gradually growing among the youths.

The singer was probably reacting to the recent back and forth attacks launched against some tribes in Nigeria, following the presidential election that held last Saturday.

According to the former Mavin artiste, the ‘tribalistic’ tendency has started growing among young people, and if not curbed could grow into what is being experienced in the older generation.

Taking to twitter on Tuesday evening, Reekado said the ‘little hate’, if let to grow will blossom into this generation, also forbidding their children from marry other tribes like the older generation.

His words: Like play like play you people have started being tribalistic.

Very soon , the little hate will grow and like the older generation we self no go let our kids marry from another tribe.