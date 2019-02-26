Entertainment

What Reekado Banks said about being ‘tribalistic’ is a must read

Nigerian singer, Ayoleyi Solomon aka Reekado Banks has cautioned against the ‘tribalism’ that is gradually growing among the youths.

The singer was probably reacting to the recent back and forth attacks launched against some tribes in Nigeria, following the presidential election that held last Saturday.

According to the former Mavin artiste, the ‘tribalistic’ tendency has started growing among young people, and if not curbed could grow into what is being experienced in the older generation.

Taking to twitter  on Tuesday evening, Reekado said the ‘little hate’, if let to grow will blossom into this generation, also forbidding their children from marry other tribes like the older generation.

His words: Like play like play you people have started being tribalistic.
Very soon , the little hate will grow and like the older generation we self no go let our kids marry from another tribe.

You may also like

”If Truly People Voted For You Why Are They Not Jubilant” – Duncan Mighty

Supposed ”Boy” Can Buy My Ex-Husband And Family – Tonto Dike

Nollywood Actor Slams Tonto Dike For Accepting Bobrisky

Here Is How Tonto Dike Reacted To The News That Her New ”Bae” Is Her Ex-Husband’s Boy

We have no self-respect and intergrity in Nigeria – Rugged Man

‘I am seriously tired of this country’ – Actress Daniella Okeke Cries Out

Do what ever makes you happy regardless of what people think – Toyin Aimakhu

He chose Nigeria over attending the Oscars – Alex Ekubo’s girlfriend reveals

‘Control the things you can within your space’ – Genevieve Nnaji

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *