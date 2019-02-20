What Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Said After Commissioning ”Ibom Air” Is A Must Read

Senate president, Bukola Saraki, was at Akwa Ibom state today 20th, February, to commission the state’s airline name ”Ibom airline” being put up by the executive Governor of the state, Emmanuel Udom, a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) member.

Saraki, while taking to his twitter handle at the end of the event puts up a congratulatory message for the Governor of the state and also emphasized on the economic aspect of the project.

What he said: