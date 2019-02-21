What will happen if Atiku gets the chance to sell NNPC – Nigerians

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to sell off the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, if elected.

It will be recalled that Atiku, then a vice president in the president Olusegun Obasanjo led administration, presided over the national council on privatisation – Naturally, Atiku saying he plans to sell off NNPC, if elected on Saturday, would totally whip up sentients.

Nigerians have therefore taken a trip down memory lane, analysing how the sale of Nigeria’s former telecommunications company, NITEL, worked for or against Nigerians.

Here’s what we found on Twitter

Those who believe the sale of NNPC will be good for Nigeria, judging from what happened with Nitel

Nitel was dying before Atiku came to champions the privatisation that now brought the revolution of telecommunications industries e.g. GLO, Airtel, MTN etc. If Atiku privatize NNPC, imagine how independent cooperations will troop in, build refineries, create jobs, reduce prices — MyVoteIsForAtiku (@Nigerians4Atiku) February 21, 2019

Wetin concern NNPC and poor man?@atiku said he will sell NNPC and you're ranting? Now that its government's, does it benefit you the ordinary Nigerian? NNPC has always been synonymous to the rich and powerful just like NITEL was in the past but today MTN is "Everywhere you go" — Chinedu PC-Okeke (@chineduokeke38) February 21, 2019

Nitel was thrown out of business by competition from the like of mtn, glo and econet,they cannot withstand competition, they are used to free armchair money, call rates are now cheap in Nigeria compared to most countries, same will when NNPC is unbundled and privatized by @atiku — Hamma (@HAHayatu) February 21, 2019

All the people shouting about #NNPC being sold are thinking like poor people. Has NNPC benefitted us as a country? Was #NITEL not going to die anyway? Crab mentality won't kill us in this country. Sell NNPC, it won't kill us — The 🇳🇬 Dream (@LetMyNameBe) February 21, 2019

The sales of NITEL, fraudulent or not, opened market for our telecommunication industry. Imagine the same thing happening to our oil sector, imagine how many refineries will be set up, think about the byproducts resulting to more factories. NNPC must not kill us, privatise it — Maryam (@247Crux) February 21, 2019

Those against the proposed sale of NNPC

I don't have problem with Atiku selling NNPC that's even if he win, which is just a dream. Selling it is not the problem but remember NITEL when it was sold, him and his Oga OBASANJO they failed to pay off salaries of the ex- workers only for Buhari to rescue them 12 years later. — Ó〽️Ó À🅺🅸🅽 (@ogbeni_jibola) February 21, 2019