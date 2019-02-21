Trending

What will happen if Atiku gets the chance to sell NNPC – Nigerians

Mixed reactions have trailed the decision of the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to sell off the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, if elected.

It will be recalled that Atiku, then a vice president in the president Olusegun Obasanjo led administration, presided over the national council on privatisation – Naturally, Atiku saying he plans to sell off NNPC, if elected on Saturday, would totally whip up sentients.

Nigerians have therefore taken a trip down memory lane, analysing how the sale of Nigeria’s former telecommunications company, NITEL, worked for or against Nigerians.

