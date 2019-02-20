Metro News, Politics, Trending

“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Following the launch of Ibom air which became operational today, Nigerians have started asking President Muhammadu Buhari what happened to the Nigeria Air which the federal government spent billions of naira on.

The oil-rich state has now become the first state in Nigeria to own three aircraft for a  commercial purpose following the launch today.

Reactions:

 

