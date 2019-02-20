“Where is Nigeria Air? Nigerians mock Buhari over launch of ”Ibom Air”

Following the launch of Ibom air which became operational today, Nigerians have started asking President Muhammadu Buhari what happened to the Nigeria Air which the federal government spent billions of naira on.

The oil-rich state has now become the first state in Nigeria to own three aircraft for a commercial purpose following the launch today.

Reactions:

Akwa Ibom, a PDP State has a PENCIL factory and AIRLINE.. No noise.

Buhari's govt promised both but could not do either.#VotePDP — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) February 20, 2019

#IbomAir is another big reason to restructure this country. While Nigeria fretted over Nigeria Air albeit with so much fan fair, Akwa Ibom launches #IbomAir with aircrafts we can see with designated routes without fuss. Restructure and let each state grow at their own pace. — Ifeabunike Chukwudi (@Ifeabunike) February 20, 2019