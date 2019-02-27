Politics, Trending

Where is Obasanjo the kingmaker??? Nigerians react after Atiku lost

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has come under fire, after his preferred candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, lost.

In the months preceding the election, the former president who had supported incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, to come to power, withdrew his support – asking Nigerians not to vote for him.

Obasanjo in several open letters to the president, asked him not to seek reelection, because he has failed woefully in the position. He took sides with his former VP, and declared his support for him.

However, the presidential election has been  concluded, and Buhari has defeated Obasanjo’s choice candidate. The myth that the former president is a kingmaker has been shattered, and his political relevance undermined, these among others, are what Nigerians are saying.

Take a look

