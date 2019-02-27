Where is Obasanjo the kingmaker??? Nigerians react after Atiku lost

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has come under fire, after his preferred candidate in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, lost.

In the months preceding the election, the former president who had supported incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari in 2015, to come to power, withdrew his support – asking Nigerians not to vote for him.

Obasanjo in several open letters to the president, asked him not to seek reelection, because he has failed woefully in the position. He took sides with his former VP, and declared his support for him.

However, the presidential election has been concluded, and Buhari has defeated Obasanjo’s choice candidate. The myth that the former president is a kingmaker has been shattered, and his political relevance undermined, these among others, are what Nigerians are saying.

Take a look

It took General Buhari to expose how empty and flat General Obasanjo's so-called influence and popularity were. He even defeated him at his polling unit. — Ediong (@Ediong) February 26, 2019

Obasanjo is not a Kingmaker. — Ola’wale (@whoishabyb) February 26, 2019

Obasanjo should cover his face with 6 yards of Ankara 😂😂😂😂

Shame on u#BuhariWon — Benin Blood😘💦 (@JenniferOsarie1) February 27, 2019

Obasanjo adopting Atiku didn't matter at the end of the day. Wow — Nwoko Udoka Frank (@udoranking) February 27, 2019

My greatest joy is the number of politicians retired by Buhari's victory Obasanjo

Atiku

TY Danjuma

Kwankwaso

Saraki etc Buhari himself will retire in 2023. Then Nigeria will have a new set of leaders in 2023#NigeriaDecides2019 — Sidney 🚀♨ (@sidramatics) February 26, 2019

Obasanjo did too much damage with labelling Atiku a corrupt man- that stain proved irrevocable. And even though Atiku has never been convicted of fraud or any crime, the damage was done. In a country where allegations are assumed to be truth, this is a huge lesson for us all. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) February 26, 2019