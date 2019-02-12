Entertainment, Trending

Who Will Surrender To My ‘Ileke’ This Valentine – Mercy Aigbe

The season of love is upon us and a lot of people have switched into their Valentine mood, Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, is no exception. The beautiful actress took to Instagram on Tuesday evening to announce to her fans/followers that she is ready for the Valentine.

There might be a little problem though as it appears the screen diva is yet to find any one to surrender to her ‘Ileke’.

She wrote:

Who is going to surrender to my Ileke Idi this Valentine, Already in Val Mood with my black and RED

Stop kidding Mercy, we are very sure there are millions who will gladly surrender.

