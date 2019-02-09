‘Why Are Shagari, Gowon and Abdulsalam Not Insulted?’ – Nigerians Ask As They Knock Ben Bruce For Faulting Tinubu’s Jibe On Obasanjo

APC National Leader and former Governor of Lagos state has sparked reactions from all quarter of the country following his jibe at ex-president Obasanjo today.

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Constituency in the upper chamber, Ben Murray Bruce, otherwise known as the common sense senator, while reacting faulted Tinubu for insulting Obasanjo.

Nigerians meanwhile have come out to say that Tinubu did not err in slamming the elder statesman.

What he said:

President Olusegun Obasanjo is an icon. He ended the Nigerian Civil War. The first military head of state to voluntarily hand over to an elected President in Africa. He stabilised the democracy we are now enjoying. It is rather unfortunate that the beneficiaries now insult him! — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 9, 2019

Nigerians Reaction:

Obasanjo is an icon to the thieves. — yusuf (@naztyfl) February 9, 2019

How did Obasanjo stabilize the democracy we are enjoying today. Remember he did not fight for it. He was imposed on us by his military boys after we have fought to push the military away.When he took over, he did not work to stabilize our democracy, he foisted the worst impunity. — Tonero (@Tonero74564469) February 9, 2019

He into the arena and openly took sides. Why are Shagari, Gowon and Abdulsalam not insulted? Simple, they stayed neutral, at least in public, and play the elder statesmen role and can relate with anyone who wins. He who comes home with ant infested wood should expect lizards. — Mike Eko (@mikeko1234) February 9, 2019