Why I became a lesbian – Evangelist reveals

A female preacher identified as Jacinta Nzilani has come out of the closet saying she is a lesv=bian.

Bzilani, a Kenyan evangelist, made the revelation on Friday saying she became a lesbian following the death of her husband of 25 years.

According to her;

I am a lesbian. I am widow and a woman who stayed with her husband for more than 25 years and then he died and I was treated badly by my in-laws and that is how I decided to live with other women as lesbians,” she said on Friday.

She added that the church community did not show any support for her during her trying moment and kept pressurizing her to go remarry.

Nzilani said she later met with other gay women in the city and found another church to worship.

