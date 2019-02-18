Politics, Trending

Why I can’t celebrate even my birthday until after elections – Ben Bruce

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has said that he has no business celebrating his birthday when Nigeria is facing challenging times.

The lawmaker, who represents Bayelsa East federal constituency at the National Assembly (Senate) said this via Twitter on Monday morning, while taking those who felicitated with him on the occasion of his birthday yesterday.

While the senator, who won’t be returning to the 9th senate thanked his friends and followers for their wishes to him, he revealed that all festivities will be postponed till after the elections.

In his words;

Thank you to all my friends and followers who have felicitated with me on my birthday. I do appreciate your warm greetings and show of love. However, any festivities will be postponed until after the elections. I cant see myself celebrating when the nation faces challenging times

