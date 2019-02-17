Why I refused to be running mate of an Abia state governorship aspirant – Ruggedman

Controversial rap artiste Ruggedy Baba has revealed that he was approached by a governorship aspirant in Abia state to be his running mate.

Speaking with Sunday Scoop, he said;

“A governorship candidate in Abia State actually asked me to be his running mate but I declined. For now, I don’t want it. I prefer to fight for the masses at the moment. I am not interested in running for an elective position.”

On being a member of the Creative Industry Group, the rapper said; “Felix Duke told me about the group but I still need to find out what it is about, though they told me they are supporting Atiku.

“I have been quiet until recently when I rallied support for Fela Durotye on social media. I support every other candidate except President Muhammadu Buhari because his first term as president has not been good to Nigerians, including entertainers. Left to me, I prefer one of the younger candidates as the president. However, Atiku is the only one close enough to give Buhari a fight; I don’t think others have what it takes to win.”