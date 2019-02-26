Why PDP Would Reject Yobe And Borno Result – Reno Omokri

Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) have said that the elections result from Borno and Yobe would be rejected vehemently by the Party.

Reacting via his twitter handle, a former aide to ex- president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri, said both Yobe and Borno are constantly under attack by Boko Haram sect and residents have fled the state.

He then went further to question where the ruling Party got the high turn out of votes it got in the zone.

President Buhari polled 497,914 votes to defeat Atiku who polled 50,763 votes in Yobe state alone.

He said: