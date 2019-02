The Senator representing Katsina South constituency in the upper chambers, Abu Ibrahim, has revealed why Senate President, Bukola Saraki, failed in his bid to get re-election to the red Chambers.

The 73-year-old Serving Senator said Saraki’s selfishness and his crave to satisfy his self above the people’s interest made the people of Kwara vote him out during the last elections.

He made this known while fielding questions from Journalists in Abuja today.