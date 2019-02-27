Why We Congratulated Buhari – UK

The United Kingdom(UK) has issued a congratulatory message to Nigeria President-elect, Muhammadu Buhari. According to a statement released by UK’s Minister of state of Africa, Harriet Baldwin, the result declared was consistent with what the civil society tabulated.

She added that Nigerians can have confidence in the outcome of the Presidential election that ushered in Buhari.

Her full statement:

Nigerians can have confidence in the outcome of the presidential election that held on Saturday.

“I offer my congratulations to President Buhari on securing a second term as the Nigerian President,” she said in the statement.

“The UK is a long-standing friend and partner of Nigeria and the Nigerian people, and a stable and prosperous Nigeria benefits Africa and the world.

“The Nigerian people have demonstrated resilience and a commitment to democracy. The result declared by the Nigerian election commission is consistent with the result obtained through the civil society Parallel Vote Tabulation process. Along with our international partners, the UK believes the Nigerian people can have confidence in the result.”