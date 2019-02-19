Politics, Trending, Uncategorized

Why we think there’s more to Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ statement

Following the ‘snatch ballot boxes at your own  expense’ statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, has stirred a lot of controversies.

“I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life.”

Although, there are some Nigerians who believe the president was right and giving such strong statement against election riggers is the way to go, there are those who don’t.

To them, the statement passes the wrong message to voters.  They argued that the statement isn’t only a call to jungle justice for election riggers but to instill fear and intimidation in prospective voters, who have no intention to snatch ballot boxes.

See reactions

 

You may also like

The very funniest reactions to Buhari’s ‘snatch ballot box and die’ statement, you have seen elsewhere

Nigeria Decides: new plot by Buhari/APC revealed

Why some Nigerians support Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ order

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today:19th February

This Video Of Davido Eating ”Agege Bread” and Beans Is The Most Hilarious Thing You Would Find On Social Media Today

Oby Ezekwesili Flays Buhari For Saying Any Body Caught Trying To Hijack Ballot Boxes Would Pay Dearly With Their Life

‘ Emulate fela and stop being a Hypocryte Oloshi.’ -Sheyman Rants

Mercy Aigbe Reacts To News That Veteran Actor, Baba Suwe, Is Dying

”I Had Similar Experience In 2011 General Election, As A Corp Member” – Yemi Alade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *