Why we think there’s more to Buhari’s ‘snatch and die’ statement

Following the ‘snatch ballot boxes at your own expense’ statement by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, has stirred a lot of controversies.

“I really gave the military and police order to be ruthless… Anybody who thinks he has enough influence in his locality to lead a body of thugs to snatch ballot boxes or disturbs the voting system, will do so at the expense of his own life.”

Although, there are some Nigerians who believe the president was right and giving such strong statement against election riggers is the way to go, there are those who don’t.

To them, the statement passes the wrong message to voters. They argued that the statement isn’t only a call to jungle justice for election riggers but to instill fear and intimidation in prospective voters, who have no intention to snatch ballot boxes.

See reactions

One thing is sure, voting next Saturday is going to be more dangerous than if we'd voted last Saturday, Bubu's #SnatchAndDie speech has changed the dynamics. I'm not surprised at the president's utterances though, we know him already, it's you that's justifying it that is mad. — Do Epic Stuff (@D0uble_ess) February 19, 2019

#ThisIsGMB

This statement is meant to scare people away but we will vote and defend our vote.this is evil and jungle justice at work. — Sunny Maxwell Agada (@iam_maxwel) February 18, 2019

Lool buhari is issuing kill order on would-be ballot box snatchers but refused to issue a kill order on fulani herdsmen that murders nigerians, he even offered to grant amnesty to bokoharam members 😂😂🤣🤣 Buhari is really scared of losing the election 😂😂#ThisIsGMB — Kindly-Follow-Back (@Naijadailyfeed) February 19, 2019