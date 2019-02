Former Millitary governor of Lagos state, Buba Marwa, escaped being lynched by a angry mob at All Progressive Congress(APC) presidential campaign rally at Adamawa state yesterday. It took a special intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to prevent the angry youths from mobbing him.

It was gathered that the youths accused him of making some derogatory remarks towards the Governor of the state, Mohammed Bindow, who is also a member of APC but belongs to a different faction.