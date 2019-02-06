Wike: Emulate Jonathan, Wike advises Buhari

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has told of how the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele invited managing directors of banks instructing them not deny the state cash during elections.

In a statement signed by Simon Nwakudu,

Special Assistant on electronic media to Wike, the governor said the banks and CBN governor shouldn’t bother because they are prepared.

The governor further urged President Muhammadu Buhari to not to rig the elections but emulate former president Goodluck Jonathan – he said these and more during his campaign in Ogu-Bolo local government area of the state.

See full statement below

The CBN Governor and the EFCC Chairman invited the Managing Directors of Banks and told them to deny Rivers State cash during the elections. They told them to strangulate Rivers State.

We have passed that stage. Nobody can gag us. Before now, we prepared for the elections. They should not bother, because we are ready.

President Muhammadu Buhari should conduct credible polls and earn international respect. Buhari should emulate Former President Goodluck Jonathan. He should not rig with security agencies because it will not work.

PDP is ready for 2019 elections. We have won all previous elections in the state. In 2015, they claimed we won because of Jonathan. But we won all the rerun elections under Buhari administration,except the ones they snatched illegally.

If not for their planned reliance on security agencies, nobody will collect APC nomination forms. There is no imprint of APC anywhere in Rivers State .

Vote for Atiku Abubakar and other Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidates.

During my second term, my first project would be to connect Wakama to Ogu by road.

Remain faithful to the PDP because it is the only party that considers the welfare and develop of the people.