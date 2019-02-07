‘With Atiku’s Emergence, The Story Of Food Insecurity Will Become A Past Tense.’ – Atiku Loyalists Say As They React On Social Media

Supporters of Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, are leaving no stone un-turned in a bid to make sure their candidate emerge victorious in the forth coming election scheduled for February 16th. They have decided to use the security challenge in some parts of the country as a way of soliciting for votes from Nigerians.

While taking to their twitter handle, they have launched a hashtag tagged ‘AtikuMeansSecurity’ and have been using it as a platform to talk about how Atiku would tackle the current security challenge rocking the country.