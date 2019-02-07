‘With Atiku’s Emergence, The Story Of Food Insecurity Will Become A Past Tense.’ – Atiku Loyalists Say As They React On Social Media

What they are saying:
Our people are living like subhumans at IDP camps all over the country, while this incompetent govt keeps looting and making excuses.
This has to end.
Time to bring in Atiku.#AtikuMeansSecurity
— onapleasuride (@pleasuride) February 7, 2019
Today our schools and our healthcare system are not functioning; our youth are roaming the streets jobless; yet there is a government in place. This is unacceptable. @atiku would do better #AtikuMeansSecurity pic.twitter.com/e1Zhvv3qbe
— Le philosophe (@dibangoxx) February 7, 2019
With atiku’s emergence, the story of food insecurity will become a past tense. Food insecurity means food scarcity, i.e most Nigerian families cannot afford a bag of rice,Milk, Milo,Chicken etc and this food insecurity is responsible for malnutrition up North. #AtikumeansSecurity pic.twitter.com/GtI9Gbzymu
— ONYEDIKA ANAMBRA (@governmentson) February 7, 2019