Woman reveals Tawa Ajisefinni is married to an abuser begs her to leave him

Nollywood actress Tawa Ajisefinni has found herself in a scandal after a woman named Rodiat took to social media to plead with her not to marry her new husband, Mayowa.

Recall Tawa tied the knot with her US-based lover on Valentine’s day.

Not long after Tawa posted photos from her nuptials on social media, the woman took to Tawa’s comment section to tell her that the man is a married man, begging the actress to leave him.

The lady wrote;
Aunty pls stay away from this man, he is married and has two kids already that he abandoned. Pls stay away he’s not a good man, stay away from him. This man maltreated his wife and abandoned his two beautiful daughters and I’ll keep saying this, I don’t care if you block me.”

