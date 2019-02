Gifty Powers has started the day with drama that may erupt into an even bigger one.

The 2017 BBNaija housemate took to her Instagram page to share her thoughts on pregnant women who dance, twist their waist and what not during this period in their life, adding that they only reek of foolishness.

According to the mom of one, ‘It is so foolish and senseless when I see pregnant women dancing, twisting and jumping…’

Read her full post below and share your thoughts with us;