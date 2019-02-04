Entertainment, Trending

#WorldWizKidDay#: ‘Every February 4 Of Every Year Is Hereby Declared World Wizkid Day To Celebrate The Young Global Icon’ – Fans Say As They Celebrate The Superstar On Social Media

Nigeria musical sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, officially known and addressed as Wizkid has been trending on social media despite keeping a low profile life in recent time. Fans have been singing his praises on social media and have decided to set today 4th of February as a day to celebrate him every year(WorldWizKidDay).

Recall that the United States governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, also declared  6th of October as  Wizkid Day last year, citing several historic feats achieved by the artiste in the across the World.

Their reactions:

You may also like

‘I Am Your Bae’s Secret Crush’ – Teni Says As She Stun In A Rare Picture (Pictures)

‘I Need A Date’ – Ghanaian Actress And Baby Mama, Ynonne Nelson, Reveals As She Step Out Looking ‘All Glow’ (Pictures)

‘God Take Him Time When Him Create Me Sha’ Davido Says As He Step Out Looking ‘All Sweet’

‘I Heard Banky Delivered In The Debate, I pray He Wins’ – Here Is What Nigerians Are Saying After The Eti Osa Aspirants Debate

Please forgive me – Oby Ezekwesili begs…

Just In: I’m proud of You!!! Buhari pens touching letter to Osinbajo

I’m disappointed at Keyamo for asking Yorubas to reject Peter Obi because he is an Igbo man – Omokri fumes

Yorubas won’t leave their son, Osinbajo for Obi who’s from China – Nigerians react

Toke Makinwa Shows Off Sexy Boobs In A New Picture(Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *