WorldWizKidDay#: ‘Every February 4 Of Every Year Is Hereby Declared World Wizkid Day To Celebrate The Young Global Icon’ – Fans Say As They Celebrate The Superstar On Social Media

Nigeria musical sensation, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, officially known and addressed as Wizkid has been trending on social media despite keeping a low profile life in recent time. Fans have been singing his praises on social media and have decided to set today 4th of February as a day to celebrate him every year(WorldWizKidDay).

Recall that the United States governor of Minnesota, Mark Dayton, also declared 6th of October as Wizkid Day last year, citing several historic feats achieved by the artiste in the across the World.

Their reactions:

Wizkid is on vacation but trends almost every week… other artistes be thinking why? I will tell them.. because @wizkidayo is a Humble King and cares more about his fans than any other artiste in the world… you don’t need to be loud, You just need to be real.. #worldwizkidday — Common Man (@commonmanviews) February 4, 2019

#worldwizkidday Wiz trended on champions league night. He trended on davids 02 show. Man hasnt been online but he is trending as at when due. If you annoy wizkidFC, he will trend on Vals day and election day! pic.twitter.com/AEiEfwUBVA — MarkAnthonyOsuchukwu (@MarkOsuchukwu) February 4, 2019