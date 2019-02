The news making the rounds on social media scene is that Alterplate record owner, singer and song writer, Harrison Tare Okiri, who is better known by his stage name, Harrysong, has proposed to his girl friend.

The multi talented singer who rose to prominence after his tribute song to Nelson Mandela won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies in 2013 seems to have confirmed the story following the picture he uploaded on his Instagram page.

Picture:

What he said: