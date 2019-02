Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Alexandra Asogwa Amuche Sandra, also known as Alex Official is currently in the best mood having been gifted a brand new car on her 23rd birthday by her fans today, February 15th.

The talented model, actress and writer broke into tears after being shown the lovely car. Her joy knew no bounds and she took to her Instagram page to thank her fans for the wonderful gesture.

She also uploaded an adorable video that tells her story .

