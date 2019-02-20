Writer Tope Delano drags actor Jigan Baba Oja over this photo of him and Baba Suwe

Writer Tope Deano is blowing hot following a photo of actor Jigan Baba Oja and veteran Baba Suwe.

Yorub actors had gone on a courtesy visit to the comedian’s home and had decided on taking photos with the veteran.

However, while others had posed for photos hugging the veteran, Jigan was pictured handing over a wad of cash to the actor.



The photo has since gotten many talking to include writer Tope Delano, who took time to slam the comedian.

Read her tweet below;

If this isn't the most disrespectful and appalling picture I have seen today…like really???? What exactly was going through your industrial waste-filled brain to make you take such a picture, like what exactly?!!!! TFF!!!!! pic.twitter.com/1MfKeKbmXi — Tope Delano (@Tope_Delano) February 20, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js