Yaay! Adesua Etomi nominated for Kid’s Choice Awards

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi has snagged a Kid’s Choice Awards nomination.
The movie star and wife of singer turned politician Bankole Wellington aka Banky W, is nominated in the ‘Favourite African Star’ category alongside IK Oasakioduwa.
Sharing the news on her IG page, she wrote;
Category- ‘Favourite African Star’
I’m the only female in this category but I’m in great company. Super honoured to have been nominated for a KCA.
To vote on INSTAGRAM (stay tuned, I’ll update) on TWITTER USE HASHTAG #KCA#VOTEADESUA
To vote online, pls click link on my bio. Super easy)
Thank you
You can vote as many times as you like. 💜💜💜💜
#KCA #VOTEADESUA