Yemi Alade and DJ Cuppy working on different projects, Nigerians react

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade just announced that she is working on a couple of projects with DJ Cuppy.

The OGA crooner wrote;

Avec Ma Soeur Nigerienne @cuppymusic shhhshhh…SO MANY PROJECTS TO SHARE with the world 🙏

#JourneyToAllThatIAm

This of course got some followers commenting asking that she ensures Cuppy doesn’t sing. Read some of the comments below;

lyrically_dope l; ‘I hope #djkupe will just be on the drums and nothing more….if she opens her mouth pim and sings…hmmm.” Another follower wrote; dinarmarley; ”You freestyle too much, give us the old yemialade❣️❣️.” Thoughts guys?