Entertainment

Yemi osinbajo donates N1m to Baba Suwe

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has donated towards the treatment of veteran actor Baba SAuwe by gifting him with  N1 Million.

The donation was made via the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris who was accompanied by other Nollywood acts.

The donation was made alongside prayers from Osinabjo, who prayed that the comic is blessed with quick recovery.

“God is to us a God of deliverance; and death has no power over your life. I am positive that his healing hands will restore your health and cast out every form of infirmity in your body,” Osinbajo added.

You may also like

You are an idiotic vagabond – Anita Joseph drags scammer, warns fans about her

YouTube recognizes Teni The Entertainer

Woman reveals Tawa Ajisefinni is married to an abuser begs her to leave him

I don’t repeat clothes – Laura ikeji brags

Why Laura Ikeji does not speak to Amara Kanu

I am not into men because of money – Toyin Aimakhu

You look dumb – Victoria Kimani slams troll over her comment about Jussie Smollett

Toke Makinwa sizzles in sexy leather pant

Cee-C and Alex Reunite and fans are all excited

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *