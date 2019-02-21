Yemi osinbajo donates N1m to Baba Suwe

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has donated towards the treatment of veteran actor Baba SAuwe by gifting him with N1 Million.
The donation was made via the Office of the Youth Organising Secretary, APC Lagos, Aregbe Idris who was accompanied by other Nollywood acts.
The donation was made alongside prayers from Osinabjo, who prayed that the comic is blessed with quick recovery.
“God is to us a God of deliverance; and death has no power over your life. I am positive that his healing hands will restore your health and cast out every form of infirmity in your body,” Osinbajo added.