Yomi Fabiyi gives an update on the health situation of actor Baba Suwe

Two days ago, the world woke up to the news of veteran comic Babatunde Omidina aka Baba Suwe being ll with chronic diabetes.

It was alleged that the comic was abandoned by his colleagues claim that was slammed by fellow comic Mr Latin.

Actor Yomi Faiyi has now taken to IG to give an update on the health situation of the comic saying;

UPDATE on BABA SUWE: In less than 48hrs, my fans have sent me screen shots of deposits they made and have raised million+ to SAVE BABA SUWE. I am close to tears. My cults, my backbones, am honoured.

However, colleagues such as Liz Anjorin, Iyabo Ojo, Adekaz Films & Marketing, Wale Olaleye(Journalist) are few others who confirmed deposits and invariably sent evidences to me, I understand many people have also deposited, nemaste. I am equally aware TAMPAN NATIONAL via her LAGOS CHAPTER sent delegation already and will come up with something shortly. All other NGOs are well appreciated.

Several other numerous colleagues and Baba Suwe’s fans are really mobilizing for funds and things are adding up. I must commend all those that have visited him at home including Kazeem Abimbola(Jigan Babaoja) and seen donating cash. Uncle Kola Olootu, the iconic broadcaster for the big effort and pragmatic approach. All media houses are valued.

Owing to some sudden new ailments, re-evaluation and costing are very necessary to avoid discrepancies. As it stand, the veteran requires SERIOUS URGENT MEDICARE, which will of course run into multiple millions of Naira if the last costing is anything to go by. I shall loose no time to intimate you as soon as the target is reasonable. We assure judicious use of the funds.

Lastly, as seen and heard in one of his recent appeal videos, “stroke” was mentioned amongst other ailments. Flying him out of the country asap is a top priority if we are to achieve a futile remedy bearing in mind he has an existing treatment in the United States of America. Progress report assured.

In the mean time, Baba Suwe and his family are eternally grateful for the extreme show of love and duty of care from all his fans, colleagues and well wishers home and abroad within such a short period and economic situations. With humility and gratitude, he accept your magnanimousity and support. It is a trying period for him, he believes with God and the rate you all rallied round him, HE WILL SURVIVE this.

While thanking you for your persons and esteem kindness, your prayers are seriously needed.

Regards. – Yomi Fabiyi

(PA to Baba Suwe, 2001 – 2005)

19/02/2019.