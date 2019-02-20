Entertainment

Yoruba actors visit Baba Suwe

Nigerian actors have shown just how supportive they can be by visiting the home of veteran act Baba Suwe following the revelation that he is down with chronic diabetes.

The likes of Kunle Afod, Sanyeri, Adekola Tijani and others paid a courtesy visit to the comic.

Afod took to his IG page to share photos from their visit writing; ‘visiting Baba Suwe yesterday was joy for me. Thank God he’s still alive, he was happy to see us. Cracked some jokes and all I see in him was hope for survival and be strong again. I pray to God to give him good health and bring him back fully to active time’.

