Yorubas won’t leave their son, Osinbajo for Obi who’s from China – Nigerians react

Spokesperson of the President Muhammadu Buhari campaign organization, Festus Keyamo, has said that it was impossible for the Yorubas to leave their son, a professor of Law and vote Peter Obi, an Igbo man from China.

The campaign spokesperson said this on Sunday, while appearing on Channels TV’s #PoliticsToday, alongside Buba Galadima, rAPC chairman.

Keyamo also trashed the recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar by various groups.

There is nothing that is as fraudulent as known PDP members and sympathizers putting on the apparel of socio-political groups and endorsing their own political parties, he said.

On the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Peter Obi,  Keyamo said the South West would rather vote their own(Yemi Osinbajo) than vote the China man from Eastern Nigeria. This, has stirred quite some controversies among Nigerians on Twitter, as they have lambasted Keyamo for his characterization of Peter Obi.

