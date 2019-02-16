You are a mere sperm donor – Shatta Wale’s baby mama drags him silly on social media

Shatta Wale is being dragged online following his Valentine’s day message.

The Ghanaian singer was mercilessly dragged by his baby mama Shatta Michy who called him a mere sperm donor due to his refusal to take care of his kid.

Shatta Wale had written:

Happy birthday to all my ex’s 💕💕.

Majesty’s mum and Nshira’s mum ..

Hope you guys celebrate this day with love ❤️..You guys gave me great kids in this life and I really appreciate but tho we not together I still will show love cuz we were never enemies when we all first met each other .This should tell you i will want to concentrate on growing the kids for them to have a better future and nothing else ..Good-luck my Val’s on this Val’s Day !!!!