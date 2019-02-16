Entertainment

You are a mere sperm donor – Shatta Wale’s baby mama drags him silly on social media

Shatta Wale is being dragged online following his Valentine’s day message.

The Ghanaian singer was mercilessly dragged by his baby mama Shatta Michy who called him a mere sperm donor due to his refusal to take care of his kid.

Shatta Wale had written:

Happy birthday to all my ex’s 💕💕.
Majesty’s mum and Nshira’s mum ..
Hope you guys celebrate this day with love ❤️..You guys gave me great kids in this life and I really appreciate but tho we not together I still will show love cuz we were never enemies when we all first met each other .This should tell you i will want to concentrate on growing the kids for them to have a better future and nothing else ..Good-luck my Val’s on this Val’s Day !!!!

Michy replied the post saying;

“Lmao..Sperms donors don’t talk valentine ..Fortunately, I’m not dragging you to court for sch. fees. Real men do real tings”

You may also like

‘Dia Fada’: Thank God I didn’t postpone my UK Tour to appear patriotic – Basketmouth to INEC

Regina Daniels new photos will definitely heal your soreness from disappointment over election postponement

AY comedian On election postponement: our politicians are a joke

Davido’s Reaction Is The Humour You Need To Overcome Disappointment Over INEC’s Presidential Election Postponement

I don’t need bum pads, Bobrisky says as he shares video of bare bum

Many artistes avoided me when I needed their help – Lord of Ajasa

I once called an idiot by an older colleague in the industry – Funke Etti reveals

I can never date a broke guy – Juliet Ibrahim

This country is a big shame – Toke Makinwa reacts to postponement of election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *