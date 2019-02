Saidi Balogun, a veteran Nollywood actor has come under major fire on social media following his support for President Buhari. Balogun had taken to social media to celebrate Buhari over his victories in the series of results announced.

The actor had shared a celebratory post on IG with the caption; “SAI BABA DANCE, Oya show me your colour joo!” causing major to immediately lash out.

Balogun was not only dragged but called many unprintable names.

Read some of the comments below;