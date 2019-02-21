You are an idiotic vagabond – Anita Joseph drags scammer, warns fans about her

Some people are still dis naive and stupid?

You want quick money so this idiots on Facebook using my name scams you and you blame me? Mba nu😡

This idiotic vagabon that is called Doris Akudo that just wanna get famous with my name opens her gutter mouth to say it’s me😡😡aramashiogiri ajimmiri Nkwerre gba gi

May thunder blast your mouth and scatter it give it to you to chew,this Stephanie diamonds uses my fucking pictures and name in her transactions,and you fall for it after all my fucking warnings? Why didn’t you do video call?

Disregard anything coming from facebook plzzz🙏

I v made a name and a mark in entertainment industry so you wanna destroy it?

My God Destroys you🙏pls swipe

Nnanna Okoro my God will bless you,and to dose who defended me and sent me this post am grateful 🍾