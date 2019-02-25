Entertainment

You guys are scammers – Beauty queen calls pageant organizers out

A beauty queen beauty named Wendy has gone on social media to call out organisers of  Face of Candy City, calling them a scam.

Wendy has since taken to her IG page to warn other ladies to be wary of them.

