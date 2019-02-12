You hate me because I didn’t allow you become Buhari’s VP!!! Saraki and Tinubu in war of words

A national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that his former party man, Senate President Bukola Saraki is a traitor and a slave master who has been deceiving his people.

The statement was made yesterday during the APC presidential campaign rally, which held at the Ilorin Metropolitan Square in Kwara State. Tinubu, a former Lagos state governor said APC was there in the state, not to spite Baba Saraki(Olusola Saraki) buy to end Bukola Saraki’s oligarchy in the state.

“It’s been a long time they have been deceiving you. Bukola has been deceiving you. We are not here to fight Baba Saraki’s family because Gbemisola is here and she is his daughter. But today we have come to discipline Bukola. He is a traitor. He is a slave master. This campaign is, therefore, the celebration of your freedom, it is the celebration of the falling Berlin Wall of the politics of Kwara, it is the end of the oligarchy, the end of the emperor that didn’t exist until recently.”

The National chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole and Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, on their parts also took Tinubu’s stand, saying they have come to free Kwarans from Saraki’s selfish grip.

However, the senate president didn’t wait a minute in responding to the statement by the APC chieftains. In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, Saraki said that it is very clear to APC they defeat is theirs in the coming election, therefore have resorted to hurling abuse.

They “know that their party will surely lose the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 16, 2019 and that is why in their desperate mood they are only hurling abuses instead of discussing issues and telling the people what they will do for them.”

“They promised nothing concrete that will improve the standard of living of the people and provide infrastructure. They have only come to Kwara to vindicate my position that they have no good plans for Kwara State and its people. It is obvious that the APC has nothing to offer Kwarans. They represent nothing good for our people. My problem with them has always been that after we worked with our people to support them to win in 2015, they refused to work on infrastructure and other policy issues that can bring direct benefit to our people,” the statement read.

He senate president further revealed that his vehement refusal to allow Tinubu become President Muhammadu Buhari’s VP, is the only grudge he has against him (Saraki).

“As for Tinubu, we have never expected any good words from him. All his life, he will continue to belly ache and nurse grudges over my opposition to the Muslim-Muslim ticket idea in 2015. As far as he is concerned, I stopped him from realizing his ambition then. However, I believe my action then and now is in pursuit of national interest. Again, I supported President Buhari in 2015 because I believe he could make a positive change. I left the party when I realized he lacked the capacity and the desire to make any change.

“Tinubu on his own part said though he agreed with me about my assessment of the man, he would continue to support Buhari even if the man had to govern from the hospital stretcher because that is the way he (Tinubu) could become the president in 2023.“So, while my position is premised on national interest, Tinubu’s is based on his personal interest and ambition. Now that Tinubu’s new speciality is to hurl insults at people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, focusing on me today is okay if it will help him feel good.

“It is surprising that a man like Tinubu will be talking about morality and corruption. This is a man whose disrepute is known both within and outside Nigeria. This is somebody who personifies everything that is wrong with the Nigerian system. Well, I am not ready to roll in the gutter with him. Unlike them, I will stay on the issues that are germane to national development and the welfare of our people.