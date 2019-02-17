Entertainment, Trending, Uncategorized

You only became a proper human being when Osas married you – Nigerians ‘roast’ Gbenro for embarrassing wife publicly

 

Nigerians have come to the defence of Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, after her husband, Gbenro Ajibade ‘smeared’ on social media.

Mr Ajibade, a Nollywood actor, also married to a Bollywood actress, Osas, had gone to Instagram to blast his wife with whom he has a child for being an irresponsible mom.

Ajibade had accused Osas publicly, of neglecting her duties to their daughter just to be out all night. However, the event quickly turned against Ajibade, after the whole of Nigerian social media attacked him for publicly embarrassing his wife.

They blasted Gbenro Ajibade, who has been in America for bringing his marriage to social media, waiting to be praised for highlighting his wife’s flaws.

