You only became a proper human being when Osas married you – Nigerians ‘roast’ Gbenro for embarrassing wife publicly

Nigerians have come to the defence of Osas Ighodaro Ajibade, after her husband, Gbenro Ajibade ‘smeared’ on social media.

Mr Ajibade, a Nollywood actor, also married to a Bollywood actress, Osas, had gone to Instagram to blast his wife with whom he has a child for being an irresponsible mom.

Ajibade had accused Osas publicly, of neglecting her duties to their daughter just to be out all night. However, the event quickly turned against Ajibade, after the whole of Nigerian social media attacked him for publicly embarrassing his wife.

They blasted Gbenro Ajibade, who has been in America for bringing his marriage to social media, waiting to be praised for highlighting his wife’s flaws.

SEE BELOW

Gbenro who is parenting from one of the 50 states in the US of A is angry Cos it’s not the 4th time Osas has slept out leaving their 2 year old with a carer. I have to laugh. A — Slay Queen- Stainless Baby (@duchesskk) February 17, 2019

Osas that just slays and minds her business. Now gbenro has brought scandal for her. This is what happens when you marry a stupid man. — Ome Specter Lit (@Or_meh_me) February 17, 2019

I remember Osas talking about choosing Gbenro out of love even tho there were many wealthy men asking her hand in marriage. Honestly if you're going to marry a foolish man, at least marry a foolish man who has money. Not one that will disgrace you when you're done lifting him up. — Nerve Bender (@okemzuruoke) February 17, 2019

Gbenro that’s always smoking weed, snapping strippers and living a whole continent away from his child is talking about someone’s parenting … whoa there ! Daddy of the year..

Daddy via FaceTime — SCN (@soniank_) February 17, 2019

You know what I love about this Gbenro thing? When he came to write nonsense on SM, he was expecting people to support him, he wanted to stain Osas’ white but she serves a living God. O gbe l’handicap😂🤣🤣🤣 — bibi (@bibiilomo) February 17, 2019

Just when Osas announced a noteworthy and socially-conscious film about Election Day she produced and acted in, Gbenro tries to smear her name.

Perfectly calculated timing if you ask me. May we not marry a person who will rather see us destroyed than uplift us. pic.twitter.com/P3aBbHEtUA — Goddess (@SeunxTemi) February 17, 2019

Gbenro Ajibade NEVER loved Osas enough neither was he ready for marriage. You don't come on the internet and say such about a woman you're married to who cause y'all have family problems.

Talmbout you married her to make children.. really tho?

Gbenro is irresponsible Ffs. — Xtra DIDI🍜📚 (@Thic_didi) February 17, 2019

Gbenro Ajibade has called out his wife Osas Ighodaro Ajibade on social media for not being a responsible mother. First of all, why call your wife and mother of your child out publicly? Don’t you see each other at home? Don’t you communicate and talk or resolve conflicts? — 👑 DaddyMO PhD CEng 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) February 17, 2019

Gbenro is having issues with his wife Osas, and he's on social media giving her last warning & exposing her, I don't know who's going to tell him that people on social media don't care about his marriage, they will only judge, troll him & his wife and move on in less than 24hrs. — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) February 17, 2019