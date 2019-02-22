‘You were worth waiting for, and working for’ – Banky W Says As He Pens Lovely Message For His Wife, Adesuwa Etomi, Who Turns 33 Today

Nollywood actor turned politician, Bankole Wellington, simply known and addressed as Banky W has taken to his Instagram page to pen a lovely message for his wife, Adesuwa Etomi, who turns 33 today.
Banky W who is vying to represent Eti Osa constituency in the Lagos State House Of Assembly under the platform of Modern Democratic Party(MDP) shared that it was worth waiting and working for his beau.
What he said:
You were worth waiting for, and working for. You were worth fighting for, and trying for. You are EVERYTHING I hoped for, and so much more than I deserve. My Inspiration and my Destiny, My Firstlady, and my Queen, My Backbone and my Peace. I carry eye go market🧐 Now I'm the luckiest man on the planet😍 You make me better. May God keep us in love, together, forever. Happy birthday Shuga. Love always, – Bubba