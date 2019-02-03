Politics, Trending

You’ll be alive to witness handover in May, Wike reacts to Osinbajo’s helicopter crash

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has joined Nigerians in thanking God for the life of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, after he survived an helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi  state on Saturday.

According to Governor, while speaking via Twitter, the vice president will be alive to witness the successful handover of power to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in May, 2019.
He wrote:

I join Nigerians in thanking the almighty for sparing the life of the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo today. May God guide and keep you alive for a successful handover of power in may.

Also reacting to the survival of the vice president is Senate president Bukola Saraki. The senate president also speaking via Twitter, expressed his thanks to God for saving the VP from harm during the crash this afternoon.

I join all Nigerians in thanking Almighty God for sparing the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash over Kabba, Kogi State today, Saraki wrote.

You may also like

Amazing Story Of How A Nigerian Man Proposed To His Girlfriend At BBNaija Audition Yesterday (Pictures)

‘Let’s Say No To Abortion. Now Just Imagine Messi’s Mother Had Aborted Him, Who Would Have Saved Barcelona Tonight???’ – See Fans Hilarious Reactions To Another Master Stroke From The Argentine

What Atiku Said After Osinbajo’s Helicopter Crash Landed Would Make You Proud As A Nigerian

Helicopter crash: Even though we are in different parties, we are happy Osinbajo is safe – Fayose, Ben Bruce

2019: Pdp has got intelligence that apc already camping foreigners to rig election

Dogara reacts to Osinbajo’s aircraft crash

‘There Really Is Nothing N’Golo Kante Can’t Do’ – Fans Laud The Frenchman After Chelsea Decimated Huddersfield

Gorgeous Pictures Of Billionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji,You Simply Can’t Resist(Pictures)

Former Super Eagles Forward, Obafemi Martins Spotted Partying With Ycee At Quilox(Picture)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *