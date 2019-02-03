You’ll be alive to witness handover in May, Wike reacts to Osinbajo’s helicopter crash

Governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike has joined Nigerians in thanking God for the life of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, after he survived an helicopter crash in Kabba, Kogi state on Saturday.

According to Governor, while speaking via Twitter, the vice president will be alive to witness the successful handover of power to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in May, 2019.

He wrote:

I join Nigerians in thanking the almighty for sparing the life of the Vice President @ProfOsinbajo today. May God guide and keep you alive for a successful handover of power in may.

Also reacting to the survival of the vice president is Senate president Bukola Saraki. The senate president also speaking via Twitter, expressed his thanks to God for saving the VP from harm during the crash this afternoon.

I join all Nigerians in thanking Almighty God for sparing the life of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who survived a helicopter crash over Kabba, Kogi State today, Saraki wrote.