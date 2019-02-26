”Your Mumu Is Too Much Oga” – Nigerians Say As They Drag Dele Momodu For Saying He Polled 26 000 Votes As A Presidential Candidate In 2011

Former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has sparked outbursts from Nigerians following his call on Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to get in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately to concede defeat in the presidential election when INEC has not even finished collating the results.

An angry Twitter user, @Kennedywest, asked the Publisher to wait for the day he is chosen as vice president so as to advise his candidate to accept defeat midway into the collation and his response was ”where were you in 2011 when I contested???”

Another user sarcastically asked him how many votes he got in 2011 and he proudly said ”26 000”

This got Nigerians firing heavy shots at him.

Where were you in 2011 pls, when I contested? https://t.co/lDt35yYn3u — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 26, 2019

26,000 from wonderful Nigerians… Very proud and grateful… https://t.co/tRKe2rEkQo — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) February 26, 2019

Reactions;

With all your popularity coupled with the fact that you rode on MKO mantra and support from Dokpesi you manage to garnered 26k. Good of you — Abiodun Richard (@AbiodunRichard5) February 26, 2019

Your mumu is too much oga — Tx🇦🇪🇦🇱 (@TemiOlu3) February 26, 2019

With this result 26,376 , I remembered you lost your polling unit — 0007 (@Bishopluki) February 26, 2019

