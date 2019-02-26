Politics, Trending

”Your Mumu Is Too Much Oga” – Nigerians Say As They Drag Dele Momodu For Saying He Polled 26 000 Votes As A Presidential Candidate In 2011

Former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu, has sparked outbursts from Nigerians following his call on Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to get in touch with President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) immediately to concede defeat in the presidential election when INEC has not even finished collating the results.

An angry Twitter user, @Kennedywest, asked the Publisher to wait for the day he is chosen as vice president so as to advise his candidate to accept defeat midway into the collation and his response was ”where were you in 2011 when I contested???”

Another user sarcastically asked him how many votes he got in 2011 and he proudly said ”26 000”

This got Nigerians firing heavy shots at him.

Reactions;

