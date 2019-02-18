YouTube Ranks Union Bank’s Enabling Success Commercial Most Watched Nigerian Ad of 2018

YouTube has unveiled the top Nigerian ads of 2018 with Union Bank’s Enabling Success ad ranking top on the list, having gathered 2.7 million views on YouTube as at December 2018. The list was announced by Juliet Ehimuan-Chiazor, Country Director, Google Nigeria at a recent media chat with news men in Lagos.

Union Bank’s inspiring 2-and-a-half minute film beams the spotlight on different aspects of the Nigerian society, encouraging citizens to hope and work for a better future.

Viewers have smiled, applauded and even shed a few tears as they identified with the characters of the commercial. From a taxi driver battling societal forces that threaten his fledgling business, to a youth corps member hoping for a better future; from a photographer wishing for better social amenities to a young mother struggling to balance her career and the home front.

The commercial painstakingly paints the daily struggles and disappointments of the average Nigerian and expresses Union Bank’s commitment to support the people in their bid to rise above the odds and live more successful, fulfilling lives.

Unlike the typical bank advert which focuses on marketing the institution’s products and services, the short film communicates strong themes of introspection, perseverance, healing and hope of a better future for Nigeria and her people.

An entirely indigenous production, the television commercial was co-ordinated by Image & Time brand agency, shot by Nigerian-owned Lighthouse Television and Filmworks and was filmed in various cities across Nigeria.

