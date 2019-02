After many months of speculations that the marriage of Nollywood actors Yvonne Jegede and Kunle Abounce Fawole is over, things may have finally been confirmed.

Yvonne, who had Fawole added to her name after the couple tied the knot in 2017, has taken the ‘Fawole’ name off and now bares only ‘Jegede.’

It has also been revealed that the actress who dedicated her son in Church yesterday, did it alone as her husband was not spotted at the service.